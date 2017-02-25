Michelle Bernard on Trump Presidency: ‘You Can’t Help But Think’ Slavery Is Coming Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a Saturday discussion on MSNBC about President Donald Trump’s presidency, Michelle Bernard, the president and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, said she “can’t help but think” slavery is on its way back.

“When you say 400 years, you know what that harkens back to is slavery coming back right around the corner,” Bernard said. “[T]he point is you can’t help but think it, and that’s what’s really sad.”

