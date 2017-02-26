Ben Stein: Media ‘Looking for a Scandal’ Every Day with Trump to Do to Him What They Did to Nixon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, former Nixon and Ford speechwriter, actor and author Ben Stein said on “CNN Newsroom” that mainstream media like CNN and The New York Times are “looking for a scandal” with President Donald Trump and they want to do to him like they did to former President Richard Nixon.

“Look, every day you pick up The New York Times, every day they’re slamming, slamming, slamming [Trump]. I’m a great fan of CNN; I watch it quite faithfully, every day CNN is slamming him, slamming him, slamming him. Every day, they’re looking for a scandal. They’re just turning the woods upside down looking for a scandal. They’re hoping, I think, to do to him what they did to Nixon a long time ago. And, you know, still haven’t found any real scandals,” Stein stated.

He continued, “With all due respect, I don’t blame him for being furious at them. And I think he’s got a lot of company. I’m out there giving speeches all around the country all the time, an awful lot of people are not great fans of the media, and they see the media as an unelected aristocracy … who are dumping all over the mainstream of America.”

