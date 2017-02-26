Dershowitz on Perez Defeating Ellison for DNC Chair: It’s a Win in the ‘War Against Bigotry’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to Tom Perez defeating Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) to become Democratic National Committee chairman.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Dershowitz called the victory a win “in the war against bigotry.”

“The Ellison defeat is a victory in the war against bigotry, anti-Semitism, the anti-Israel push of the hard left within the Democratic Party,” said Dershowitz, who had previously said he would leave the party if Ellison won.

The law professor added that he wished Perez would not give Ellison “any position in the Democratic party.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent