DNC Chair Perez: Trump Immigration Order a ‘Racist’ Action Against Muslims

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s order halting immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez called it an “ill-advised and frankly racist executive action against Muslims.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Perez said, “We see no evidence, Chuck, of anything constructive from this president. Hours into his presidency he made it harder for first-time homebuyers to buy a home. A few days later he tried to make it harder for people to save for retirement. He nominates someone to head the Labor Department who wants to gut overtime pay. He is continually talking one way, but I judge people by their actions. Look at the ill-advised and frankly, racist executive action against Muslims. He has governed from the far right in everything he has done.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN