Kasich: Completely Getting Rid of Obamacare ‘Not Acceptable’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), a former candidate for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, said it was “not acceptable” for Republicans in Washington, DC to completely “get rid” of the Affordable Care Act.

Kasich said, “I mean there’s going to be a problem in the House of getting anything out of there that still provides coverage to people. That’s why the Republicans have to reach out to some of the Democrats. I don’t know whether that’s going to happen.”

He added, “Well because I think there are some very conservative Republicans in the House who are going to say just get rid of the whole thing. And that’s not acceptable when you have 20 million people or 700,000 people in my state because where do the mentally ill go? Where do the drug addicted go?”

