Lewandowski: Perez ‘Doesn’t Understand What’s Going on in America’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” while discussing the newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman and former Obama Labor secretary Tom Perez, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Perez did not “understand what’s going on in America.”

Lewandowski said “They have now put someone in the chairman of the Democratic party who doesn’t understand what’s going on in America. They would have had an opportunity to pick a candidate that understood what middle America is about and not someone who’s just concerned about the East Coast or West Coast. And instead what we’ve seen is more of the same from the Democratic Party, which caused them to lose this election at the presidential level.”

