Rubio: Many Humanitarian Questions About Trump’s Immigration Enforcement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS4-Miami’s “Facing South Florida,” while discussing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memos on the new guidelines for how to implement the Trump administration’s executive order on immigration, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) questioned the “humanitarian rationale” behinds those memos.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rubio said, “We need to acknowledge that there is no right to illegally immigrate to the United States. Then there is the human side, and that is, okay, there is no legal right but is there not a humanitarian rationale for perhaps allowing some of the people here legally to remain because they have been here a long time because they are good people because they were brought here as children.”

He continued, “The answer is I think quite frankly they’ll have a lot of questions about whether it’s the best use of our resources.”

Rubio added, “I think the implementation of it is much more intense from what I’m hearing. Stories I’m hearing of how it’s actually being implemented. For example, individuals who have never had a run in with the law somehow take a stop sign they get pulled over, they could get turned in, and they can’t prove they been here for two years, and they are deported out of the country. I think if that’s the way it’s applied you are going to have to spend a lot of money to do it number one and you are going to have to deal with the humanitarian reality that over time the America people are going to say maybe this is not what we meant.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN