Sanders: ‘The Way the Democratic Party Has Been Run for Decades Has Not Worked’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said ” the way the Democratic Party has been run for decades has not worked.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: So, let’s start with yesterday’s big vote at the DNC. You obviously strongly backed Congressman Ellison. He lost the race to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez. You issued a statement saying — quote — “At a time when Republicans control the White House, the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and two-thirds of all statehouses, it is imperative that Tom Perez understands that the same-old, same-old is not working.” So, Senator, did the same-old, same-old win?

SANDERS: Well, look, Keith ran a great campaign. He took on, in essence, Democratic insiders, and yet he came close to winning. That was a very impressive effort, when you realize that he was playing inside the establishment’s house. But, right now, I think, Tom Perez, who was a very, very good secretary of labor, has a real opportunity in his hands. And I hope he seizes it. And that is to understand that, in fact, the way the Democratic Party has been run for decades has not worked.

We need a total transformation. We have got to open up the party to working people, to young people, and make it crystal clear that the Democratic Party is going to take on Wall Street, it’s going to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry, it’s going to take on corporate America that is shutting down plants in this country and moving our jobs abroad.

The idea that Trump thinks that the Republican Party is going to be the party of working people, when he has appointed people to his administration who want to cut Social Security, want to cut Medicare, want to cut Medicaid, or who want to provide a budget which will give huge tax breaks to billionaires like Trump, and then cut back on education and health care for the American people, if that’s a party that stands for working people, God help us all.