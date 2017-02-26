DNC Chair Perez: Trump Has ‘Proposed Nothing But Chaos and Carnage’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” newly elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said President Donald Trump, had not proposed anything “but chaos and carnage.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: What is, though, you’re out there and even the words impeachment was thrown a lot during the democratic gathering and this idea of resistance and even Hillary Clinton calling for resistance of the party. If that’s the message, does that mean, is that a signal to the Senate and House Democrats you can’t work with President Trump no matter what he proposes?

PEREZ: Well, he hasn’t proposed anything but chaos and carnage.

TODD: He’s talking about a trillion dollar infrastructure proposal and something that Bernie Sanders has been talking about for a decade.