Trump to Governors: We’re Going to ‘Repeal and Replace’ Obamacare

During his toast Sunday at the Governors’ Ball at the White House, President Donald Trump said he would carry out his promise to “repeal and replace” Obamacare with something “very, very special.”

“As most of you know, Obamacare’s had tremendous problems,” Trump told the room full of governors. “We’re going to have it fixed, and we’re going to repeal and replace. And I think you’re going to see something very, very special.”

