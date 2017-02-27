Brzezinski: Is Trump Admin ‘Trying to Create a Dictatorship?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a discussion of the Trump administration banning certain outlets from a press gaggle on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski wondered if the White House was “trying to create a dictatorship?”

After playing a clip from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in 2016 saying, “We have a respect for the press, when it comes to the government, that that is something that you can’t ban an entity from, you know, conservative, liberal, or otherwise. I think, that’s what makes a democracy a democracy versus a dictatorship.” Brezinski stated, “[H]e’s just described himself.”

She added, “[A]re they trying to create a dictatorship? I mean, I’m not joking and I’m not angry.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

