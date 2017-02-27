CNN’s Henderson: ‘Hypocritical’ For ‘Self-Righteous, Smug’ Hollywood Liberals to ‘Lecture’ About Inclusion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior Political Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson stated that Hollywood is “one of the biggest purveyors of” ” racist, ageist, sexist imagery across the globe,” so it’s “really hypocritical” for “self-righteous, smug liberals” to lecture about diversity and inclusion.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While discussing the political statements at the Oscars, Henderson said, “I think it’s also pretty hypocritical. I mean, Hollywood, — I mean, probably one of the biggest purveyors of sort of racist, ageist, sexist imagery across the globe, across the decades, and so this idea that they should get up there and lecture anyone about inclusion, about diversity, I mean, it’s laughable. In the history of the Academy Awards, one African-American woman has won Best Actress. The Oscars has been around for 90 years. So, you know, these sort of self-righteous, smug liberals, I mean, I think it’s — I mean, it’s really hypocritical in terms of what their industry is.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett