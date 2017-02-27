Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu: Lady Gaga Halftime Performance Had Impact on Super Bowl Loss

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Atlanta Falcons were on the edge of glory at Super Bowl LI, only to blow their 28-3 lead and fall to the New England Patriots in overtime. While there are a million reasons the Falcons failed to hold onto such a big lead, one player is blaming the Lady Gaga.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu said on NFL Network’s Friday “Good Morning Football” broadcast that the 40-minute layoff during halftime, which is usually only 15 minutes, “definitely” had a negative effect on his team.

“Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when you’re not on the field for like an hour, it’s just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again,” Sanu said.

“I don’t know if you can simulate something like that,” he added.

(h/t CBS Boston)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent