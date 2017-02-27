House Intel Chair Nunes: ‘No Evidence’ of Contact Between Trump Campaign, Russia

. @DevinNunes on #FlynnResignation : "As I understands it this was inadvertent collection to where then Mr. Flynn's name was unmasked." pic.twitter.com/JNSSOxbO3h

Monday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) discussed his committee’s investigation into Russian efforts to influence last November’s presidential election.

A part of the allegations of those efforts was possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, to which Nunes said there was no such evidence of the sort.

“Yeah, look, there is no evidence that I’ve been presented of regular contact with anybody within the Trump campaign,” he said. “The only one that’s — that’s obvious is the — is General Flynn’s discussions with the Russians which I would still contend that he was doing what he was supposed to do, which is prepare the president-elect for office by getting as many leaders in front of him as possible.

