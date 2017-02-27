Rand Paul: Stop ‘Hysteria of a Special Prosecutor’ on Trump-Russia Probe

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on the “The Mike Gallagher Show,” while discussing the investigations into Russia’s hacking during last year’s presidential election, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said “evidence” of wrongdoing before following through with a call for a special prosecutor.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Paul said, “Law enforcement ought to look into whether it happened. I wouldn’t really want a special investigator if all we’re hearing is gossip in the media and nobody’s presented any proof that there have been connections or that any law has been broken for that matter.”

He continued, “I’ve been arguing that we shouldn’t politicize this thing, Republican or Democrat. We don’t need a political discussion of this. We need a law enforcement look and if there is any kind of problem law enforcement should pursue it obviously no matter which party’s involved. But I would say is People are very, very confused on this.”

He added, “So I think before people jump to sort of the hysteria of a special prosecutor, why don’t we have somebody present evidence of some sort of wrongdoing before we go forward?”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN