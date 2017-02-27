Watch: College Hockey Player Leaves Penalty Box, Fights Referee

With 39 seconds remaining in the National Junior College Athletic Association championship game, an Erie Community College hockey player left the penalty box and went after a referee Sunday.
Freshman defenseman Brandon Day attacked the referee while his team was trailing 7-4 to Dakota College at Bottineau.
After the attack, officials decided to call the game, which AP reports is the end of the NJCAA hockey championship due to lack of competition.
Per a report by WKBW, Day was taken into custody and charged with assault for his attack.
