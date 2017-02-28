FS1’s Sharpe: Tebow ‘Doesn’t Have a Chance’ of Making the Mets

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe reacted to Tim Tebow showing up to spring training for the New York Mets organization and showing out in batting practice.

Sharpe questioned the authenticity of Tebow getting a shot at baseball, adding the former NFL quarterback “doesn’t have a chance” of making the Mets’ roster.

“I’m just trying to figure out, Skip. Look, I don’t knock anybody for trying, but I’m looking at it, why? He doesn’t have a chance of the making the team, Skip. You know that. You saw him in the fall league when he was playing against guys, and a lot of those guys are not going to get called up, not going to be on a big-league roster. And he couldn’t hit them. What makes you think that he can hit constant big-league pitches? Big-leaguers can’t constantly hit big-league pitches,” Sharpe stated.

