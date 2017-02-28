Jon Stewart on Media Covering Trump: ‘I Say Stop Your Whining’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” former Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart criticized the media for what deemed to be “whining” about President Donald Trump’s treatment of them.

Stewart described the media as having an obsession over “Donny,” referring to Trump.

“You know what I say? I say stop your whining,” Stewart said. “You finally thought you met your match — a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well, now it’s over. Good riddance, I say! Kick him to the curb.”

“It is time for you to get your groove back, media,” he added. “You’ve let yourself go over the past few years — put on a few pundits, obsessing 24 hours a day, seven days a week about this one guy. ‘What’s Donny up to? Did he say anything about us? Do you think he’s going to come on our show? Do you think he even likes us? He doesn’t even have to come on. He can just call. Oh, Donny please, let us know you’re OK.’ And the whole time you’re chasing after Donny, the rest of us are thinking, ‘Can’t you see he’s an asshole?'”

