Joy Behar: ‘I Love George Bush Now’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar reacted to former President George W. Bush’s criticisms of President Trump by saying that “I love George Bush now.”

Behar said, “The thing about this is that Donald has now done something I thought he would never do. I like him — I like the fact that George Bush — I like George Bush now, is what I’m trying to say. I’m having trouble saying it.”

She added, “I was after this guy for eight years, and now he has done something, he’s made me like George Bush. I might even buy one of his paintings. I love George Bush now.”

