Skip to content

Maddow: Trump’s Speech Will Be ‘A Very Well-Received Speech’

by Ian Hanchett28 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During MSNBC’s coverage of President Trump’s speech before Congress, anchor Rachel Maddow predicted President Trump’s speech before Congress will be “a very well-received speech for Donald Trump.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Maddow said, “[T]his will be, I think a very well-received speech for Donald Trump. That’s a part — in part, I think it’s fair to say, a product of expectations, that he’s not seen as somebody who necessarily gives a good, formal speech. He’s more of a rollicking speech-goer, rather than a formal setting speech-goer. I do think, though, what — beyond that surface expectation, it will be a notable thing that the president spent a big portion of what was, in effect, a State of the Union trying to, you know, tell the country what vicious murdering criminals immigrants are. … That’s important. That’s an important part of who he is and what he’s selling the country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.