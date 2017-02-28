Maddow: Trump’s Speech Will Be ‘A Very Well-Received Speech’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During MSNBC’s coverage of President Trump’s speech before Congress, anchor Rachel Maddow predicted President Trump’s speech before Congress will be “a very well-received speech for Donald Trump.”

Maddow said, “[T]his will be, I think a very well-received speech for Donald Trump. That’s a part — in part, I think it’s fair to say, a product of expectations, that he’s not seen as somebody who necessarily gives a good, formal speech. He’s more of a rollicking speech-goer, rather than a formal setting speech-goer. I do think, though, what — beyond that surface expectation, it will be a notable thing that the president spent a big portion of what was, in effect, a State of the Union trying to, you know, tell the country what vicious murdering criminals immigrants are. … That’s important. That’s an important part of who he is and what he’s selling the country.”

