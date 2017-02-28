Maxine Waters: I Don’t Choose to Honor President Trump at Joint Address

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she will not be attending President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress because she explained, “I don’t choose to honor him.”

Waters said, “This is ceremonial. And in this ceremony people lie. They smile. They shake hands. They hug each other. They honor the president. I’m not about any of that. I’m prepared to interact with the president only when he puts up his budget and his agenda that I’m going to have to fight. So let’s not talk about the ceremony in relationship to, you know, public policy, real public policy. I don’t choose to go. I don’t choose to go. I don’t choose to honor him. I’ve said that. And I won’t be a part of the ceremony. And that’s that.”

