McConnell: Trump’s State Dept Budget Cuts ‘Probably’ Can’t Pass Senate

Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts to State Department funding would “probably not” pass in the Senate.

When asked if the Senate could approve the budget that slashes state park funding, McConnell said, “Probably not. When we get to funding, the government obviously will be done on a bipartisan basis. It could be an opportunity for our Democratic friends to participate. They have chosen to not so far. And I for one, just speaking for myself, I think the diplomatic portion of the federal budget is very important. And you get results a lot cheaper frequently than you do on the defense side. So speaking for myself, I’m not in favor of reducing what we call the 150 account to that extent. But we will sort all that out in the course of deciding how much were going to spend and how we’re going to spend it.”

