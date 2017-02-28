Michael Moore: Owens’ Widow Was At Trump Speech As An ‘F You To The People Who Are Criticizing’ Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During MSNBC’s coverage of President Trump’s speech before Congress, filmmaker Michael Moore reacted to the speech’s recognition of the widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens’ widow, Carryn Owens, by saying she was there “as a sort of a f you to the people who are criticizing” Trump over the raid that lead to Ryan Owens’ death.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Moore said, “Ryan Owens, his death came as a result of a dinner Trump had with his son-in-law and a political hack. … And then the reporting here on NBC News, and other networks and papers, of how the intelligence community said we got nothing out of this. … But then why tonight to say, oh, we got all this treasure trove.”

He added that Carryn Owens was there “as a sort of a f you to the people who are criticizing him for this. And this poor woman, this widow, who has lost her husband. She is in desperate grief right now, and in love with her husband, and to use that as — [to] put another notch on his belt and what’s he thinking about? My ratings. Record applause. I’m going to get an Emmy for this, most applause for a dead soldier on my watch. I mean, this is the sickness of this man.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett