Trump: Obama Behind Protests and ‘Possibly’ the Leaks

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that aired Tuesday, President Donald Trump seemed to shrug off the claim his predecessor former President Barack Obama was behind the protests taking place around the country against him and other Republicans in Washington, D.C.

Trump also pointed the finger at Obama as “possibly” being behind the numerous leaks plaguing his administration.

“I think he is behind it,” Trump said. “I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is.”

Trump dismissed co-host Brian Kilmeade’s assertion that it violated an unspoken “code” that former presidents don’t criticize their successors.

“You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes,” he added. “You know you’re probably right or possibly right. You never know. I think President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group. You know, some of the leaks, which are very serious leaks because they’re very bad in terms of national security — but I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.”

