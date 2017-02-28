Trump on Pelosi: ‘I Think She’s Incompetent, Actually’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday in an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump reacted to comments from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi over the weekend saying his administration has “done nothing.”

Trump called Pelosi “incompetent” and pointed to the current state of the Democratic Party as evidence.

“Well, I’ve been watching Nancy’s statements, and I think she’s incompetent, actually,” Trump said. “You know if you look at what’s going on with the Democrats and the party, it’s getting smaller and smaller. You know, in a certain way I hate to see it because I like a two-party system. And we’re soon going to have a one-party system. I actually think a two-party system is healthy and good. But she’s done a terrible job.”

“I don’t think she’s a good spokesman,” he added. “She’s certainly wrong. There are those who say I’ve done more than anybody in a hundred days.”

