Van Jones: Dems Should Worry — Trump Became President When He Honored Navy SEAL’s Widow

Tuesday night, reacting to President Donald Trump’s address to Joint Session of Congress, former Obama administration green jobs czar and network contributor Van Jones said during the moment honoring fallen Navy SEAL’s William ‘Ryan’ Owens’ widow, Carryn Owens, Trump “became president.”

Jones said, “There are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be fearful of him, mad at him. But that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period. And he did something extraordinary, and for people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he might find some way to become presidential, they should be happy with that moment.”

“For people who have been hoping that he would remain a divisive cartoon, which he often does, they should be a little worried tonight,” he continued. “That thing you just saw him do, if he finds way to do that over and over again, he’ll be there eight years. There was a lot he said in that speech that was counter-factual, not true, not right, and I oppose and will oppose, but he did something you can’t take away from him, he became president of the United States.

