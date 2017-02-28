Watch: Trump Honors Carryn Owens, Widow of U.S. Navy Ryan Owens

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday during his address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump honored Carryn Owens, the widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens.

Ryan Owens died last month in an operation in Yemen, which according to the White House “yielded valuable intelligence which will protect U.S. national security.”

We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our Nation. I just spoke to General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.” Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom — we will never forget him. To those allies who wonder what kind of friend America will be, look no further than the heroes who wear our uniform.

