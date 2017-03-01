Skip to content

Dem Sen Manchin: ‘I Truly Believe’ Trump ‘Has the Ability To Correct the Unfair Trade Deals’

by Ian Hanchett1 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that what he heard from President Trump’s speech before Congress was, “This man has the ability to correct the unfair trade deals that we have. I truly believe that. He understands business. He can sit down and make a deal.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Manchin said, “[T]he things I heard last night was this: This man has the ability to correct the unfair trade deals that we have. I truly believe that. He understands business. He can sit down and make a deal. And I’ve been saying this all along…boy, I wish I was dealing with the united states government, what patsies they are. … They don’t know how to make a deal. He understands that. Can he right it? I think it’ll help an awful lot. So, some of the things that we heard last night, the family leave was great. I think he wants immigration. I think he wants a pathway forward.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.