Father of Son Killed By Illegal Immigrant on Dems Booing Trump Immigration Policy: ‘I Just Ignore Them, Like They Do Me’

Wednesday, Jamiel Shaw, father of Jamiel Shaw II, who was a 17-year-old high football player killed by Pedro Espinoza, an illegal immigrant, was interviewed on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

During that appearance, he reacted to boos from Democrats in attendance at President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress to immigration portion of his speech.

Shaw criticized those Democrats but added he was going to ignore them as they have ignored him.

“Oh my God — I was like, man you know, what do they want?” Shaw said. “They don’t want nothing but division, bickering. They don’t want to solve no problems. They don’t want to help kids or husbands or family members that’s been murdered by illegals. I mean, just the way they did that was so disrespectful. But it’s bigger than them, so I just keep on moving. I just ignore them like they do me.”

