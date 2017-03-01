Oprah Rethinking Presidential Run After Donald Trump’s Win

Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein, talk show host Oprah Winfrey said she was rethinking the possibility of running to be president of the United States after President Donald Trump‘s victory.

Partial transcript as follows:

RUBENSTEIN: Have you ever thought that given the popularity you have—we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women—that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?

WINFREY: I actually never thought– never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought, oh, oh.

RUBENSTEIN: Because it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.

WINFREY: That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ Now I’m thinking oh, oh.