Pence on Mexico Paying for the Border Wall: ‘Well, They Are’

Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Vice President Mike Pence reiterated President Donald Trump’s pledge to have Mexico pay for his proposed border wall, which Pence said was one of the elements prioritized by candidate Trump during the campaign.

According to Pence, Trump advanced his priorities, including the border wall, in Tuesday night’s address to a joint session of Congress and that he argued was why the address was so well received.

“The president laid out his priorities,” Pence said. “One of the things people saw last night is that the candidate Donald Trump, is the president Donald Trump and he spoke about those priorities. We’re going to build a wall. We’re going to enforce the laws of this country.”

“He didn’t say Mexico would pay for it,” Stephanopoulos interjected.

“Well, they are,” Pence replied. “And we’re going to make sure that we get in his words the criminal aliens out of this country first. But it was last summer that the president said that with regard to those that are remaining that we’ll see. And I think what you saw last night was the president acting on the priorities that he ran on, and I think that’s the reason why this speech is being so well received is that people are seeing that the agenda that they voted for, the agenda that a majority of Americans believe is the right agenda is exactly the agenda President Trump is advancing.”

