Attorney General Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Investigations

Thursday at a press conference addressing the possible controversies regarding his association with the Trump presidential campaign, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any federal investigations involving the 2016 election.
Sessions said, “I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign.”
