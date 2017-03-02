Bus Driver Pulls Over to Stop Suicidal Woman from Jumping Off Bridge

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An Ohio bus driver’s quick thinking last month saved a suicidal woman’s life, Daily Mail reports.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Damone Hudson was crossing the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton, OH with his bus when he spotted a woman standing on the other side of the bridge’s railing.

RTA bus surveillance video shows Hudson stopping to urge the woman to get away from the edge.

“Hey miss, why don’t you come back on this side of the rail for me?” Damone said as he got off the bus.

He then told the woman, “Ma’am, you look like you’re having a bad day, you know. Can I give you a hug?”

Hudson stayed with the woman and talked to her until authorities arrived.

Once they arrived, the woman got off the ledge and Hudson went back to his route.

“Everyone’s going through something,” he told Fox 45. “Even if you are, just reach out and try to touch someone, even if it’s in a small way.”

RTA will recognize Hudson for his good work at the upcoming RTA Board meeting on March 17.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo