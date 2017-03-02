Detroit Rapper Molly Brazy Seen Pointing Gun at a Toddler’s Head in Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Detroit rapper Molly Brazy is under investigation after a video emerged on social media of the rapper pointing a gun at a toddler’s head.

In the video, Brazy is talking to someone about candy, when the child throws a gun at her.

The 18-year-old then snatches the weapon and points it at the toddler, saying, “Why would you do that? You better stop playing with me.”

Detroit police say they sent the video over to their cyber team to investigate.

Brazy’s manager told Fox 2 that the video is a month old and the two were just playing with a toy gun.

“She was playing with the baby, and the baby was playing with her,” the manager stated.

“She’s remorseful about it,” the manager added. “If she could do it over she would.”

