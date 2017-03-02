ESPN’s Stephen A Smith: Kaepernick Ending Protest Is ‘Incredibly Opportunistic’ — ‘He’s Not Fooling Anybody’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Thursday’s “First Take” on ESPN, co-host Stephen A. Smith reacted to the report that quarterback Colin Kaepernick is ending his national anthem protest for the 2017 season.

Smith said Kaepernick is “not fooling anybody” with his “incredibly opportunistic” decision now that he is no longer employed in the NFL.

“Colin Kaepernick is looking at himself and saying, ‘My career might be in jeopardy. I’m looking for a new contract to prolong my NFL career, and this is the stance I need to change.’ It’s incredibly opportunistic, it’s flagrantly so. He’s not fooling anybody this way,” Smith stated.

He later added, “[B]ecause of the timing of it all, as it appears to be flagrantly opportunistic, I’m not buying it one bit, and more importantly, I don’t give a damn.”

