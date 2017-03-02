FS1’s Cowherd Slams ‘Sellout’ Kaepernick: Where’s Your Courage Now That You’re a Free Agent?

On his Thursday Fox Sports 1 radio show, Colin Cowherd slammed quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s courage for choosing to end his national anthem protest now that he is looking for a job in the NFL, calling the quarterback a “sellout.”

Cowherd questioned not only the fact that Kaepernick’s decision to stop his protest was leaked to the media but also the timing for him to stop kneeling.

Partial transcript as follows:

Colin Kaepernick, what do you know? The story just happens to leak as Colin Kaepernick is now a free agent. From Adam Schefter: Kaepernick no longer wants the past method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes he has created per sources. So, Colin Kaepernick now makes sure this story leaks to Adam Shefter…

Kaepernick believes now he’s made real change, which that is at best debatable. Now that he’s a free agent, what happened to your altruism? What happened to your this is long term? What happened to your strong belief? Now that you’re on the market and you still want to get paid, now, now you won’t kneel for the anthem. It’s funny how it leaked. you didn’t have to announce this, but what do I tell you, folks? The only stories that leak are stories somebody wants to leak, OK?

…

Here’s Colin Kaepernick. Now he’s on the open market. Suddenly, “You know, I don’t want to detract from –” oh, you did when you had the contract. Now you don’t have one. Now you’ve got a new agent. Now you know, Colin Kaepernick, you’re smart enough to know that GMs don’t want you bringing politics to work. Now it takes courage to do it. It’s one thing when you’re under contract and Blaine Gabbert’s the best quarterback on your team.

It doesn’t take a ton of courage. It takes courage now. Now is courage. Now go out and kneel. Now go out and announce, “I’m going to kneel still.” That’s courage. Courage isn’t, “I’m under contract, Blaine Gabbert’s the starter, we don’t have another competent backup, Chip Kelly in his first year, I’m disrupting things.” Yeah, courage. Courage is you’re on the street, need to get paid and taking a stand. So, whether I agree or not, what does this tell you? It feels like a sellout to me. Feels like selling out to me, and I defended Kaepernick. I defended him on the kneel. I said that’s the world we live in. People protest.