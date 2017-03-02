GOP Rep Cole: Sessions-Russia Saga Just a ‘Tempest in a Teapot’ — Dems ‘Desperate,’ ‘Almost Laughable’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) dismissed the allegations in a Washington Post story published a night earlier that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian officials and did not disclose the meetings during his confirmation hearing.

Cole called the hysteria generate by Democrats “desperate” and “almost laughable.”

“Look, I think the hysteria, the desperation here on the part of Democrats is almost laughable,” Cole told “New Day” host Chris Cuomo. “The idea that somehow Jeff Sessions was conspiring with the Russians to impact the election is just simply an unbelievable fiction. So, yes, I think it’s pretty much a tempest in a teapot.”

Cole explained it was not unusual for lawmakers to meet with ambassadors and that Democrats would be better served to figure out why they lost the election last November.

“I think he understood that question to be, did you talk to somebody about the campaign,” Cole added. “Look, it’s not unusual for a United States senator, or even congressmen, lowly congressmen, to meet with ambassadors. I do it all the time. We don’t usually talk about anything to deal with the campaigns. We usually talk about the relations between our respected countries or some request they have. So I don’t find this unusual in any way. And what strikes me as unusual is the manner in which Democrats seize on this. Look, if they want to figure out why they lost the election, they need to look in the mirror. They nominated a flawed candidate who ran a bad campaign. That’s pretty much why you lose most elections in America.”

