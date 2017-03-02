Limbaugh: Sessions-Russia Story Is About Obama, Democrats ‘Attempting to Sabotage the Trump Presidency’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh dismissed the saga first reported by The Washington Post late Wednesday evening suggesting that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had failed to disclose meeting with Russian officials during his confirmation hearings earlier this year.



Partial transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

It appears, ladies and gentlemen, that the people on our side still haven’t learned a single lesson about how to deal with the Democrat Party and the media, the American left — of course, that’s all the same group of people. It’s patently obvious. It’s really frustrating to me. All of this should have been anticipated. All of this was easily predictable. I think somebody I know pretty well did. And the way this is all being handled today — and people have the best intentions. The heartfelt desire to defend Jeff Sessions by pointing out the Democrat hypocrisy, when are we gonna learn that Democrat hypocrisy doesn’t exist? There is no such thing as Democrat hypocrisy in the media. You’re never gonna beat these people back by pointing out how they’ve done the same thing that they’re accusing us of doing. It’s never gonna work! This story is not about Jeff Sessions. By the way, greetings and welcome. Great to have you. Rush Limbaugh, 800-282-2882. This story is not about Jeff Sessions. This story is not about illegal talks between Trump and his campaign people and the Russians. This story is about Barack Obama and the Democrat Party attempting to sabotage the Trump presidency and do everything they can to either render it meaningless and ineffective or to get him impeached or force him to resign. That’s what the story is. And that is what has to be attacked, not defended. We have no reason to be on defense all the time. We won the election. These people are barely hanging on. This is all they’ve got. And there’s no evidence, despite a year and a half of allegations of illegal contact between Trump, his campaign, and the Russians. There is no evidence.

Limbaugh urged his listeners not to concede anything wrong was done by suggesting there was hypocrisy and cited Republican disfavor with the media as the reason.

You know what Sessions ought to do? “Yeah, yeah, I talked to the Russian ambassador about our grandchildren. You know, he’s got some grandchildren, I got some grandchildren, that’s what we were talking about.” Well, that’s what Loretta Lynch and Clinton said they were talking about on the airplane one week before a decision was coming down from Comey on whatever was gonna happen with the Clinton investigation into her emails and stuff. I can point that out and you go, “Yeah, yeah, right.” And you know what it’s gonna get us? Nothing! Even in the court of opinion it’s gonna get us nothing because it accepts the premise that Sessions did something wrong and therefore we can mitigate that by pointing out, “Well, look what the Clintons did.” It doesn’t work that way. We should learn after 30 years, it doesn’t work that way. The Democrats are never held accountable for hypocrisy. There is no such thing where they are concerned in the eyes of the media and others who hold them accountable or don’t. I know the desire to defend Sessions. He’s a great man. He’s a decent man. He’s a good man.

