Matthews: ‘A Lot’ In Trump’s Tax Returns ‘He Doesn’t Want Us To Know, Like How About Not Paying Taxes?’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews stated that President Trump isn’t releasing his tax returns “because there’s a lot in there he doesn’t want us to know, like how about not paying taxes?”

Matthews said, “President Trump wouldn’t release his tax returns during his campaign, but political pressure’s building for the president to just that, at least turn it over to the Intelligence Committee so they can look at it. We’re going to talk about that, and a lot more in ‘Hardball.’ By the way, he’s not going to give away those tax returns. We can pound on that door, and pound on that door, and he ain’t giving them away, because there’s a lot in there he doesn’t want us to know, like how about not paying taxes?”

