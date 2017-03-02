Michael Eric Dyson: Many White People’s ‘Greatest Privilege’ Is Encountering a Cop Without Dying

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday, author and radio host Michael Eric Dyson weighed in on quarterback Colin Kaepernick opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

FS1’s Shannon Sharpe asked Dyson why he thinks so many non-minorities had a problem with Kaepernick’s national anthem protest.

Dyson responded by saying it is hard for people of a group to understand what or how another group feels, adding that “many white brothers and sisters” have the “greatest privilege” of not getting killed by police while walking down the street.

“It’s hard for people to understand if they’re not of that particular group that’s being vulnerable,” Dyson replied. “Many white brothers and sisters or people outside [of] the African-American race don’t understand this is what it means every day. We can walk down the street, and the greatest privilege of many white Americans is to encounter a police person and not die in the encounter, and to live to tell about it.”

