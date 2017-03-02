Pelosi: Sessions ‘Lied Under Oath,’ He Should Resign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over allegations he met with Russian officials from a Washington Post story published late Wednesday night.

Pelosi said, “What a week, huh? Last night we learned that Jeff Sessions, the attorney general of the United States, lied under oath to his colleagues in the Senate and to the American people about his communications with the Russians. There are standard of professional conduct for attorneys, especially the top law enforcement officer in our country.”

“What is the message that that sends to the country, to the lawyers in the State Department, to the American Bar Association, which has standards of moral and professional conduct, to the state of Alabama, which has standard for professional conduct for its attorneys?” she continued. “The fact that the attorney general, the top cop in our country, lied under oath to the American people is grounds for him to resign. It’s grounds for him to resign. He has proved that he is unqualified and unfit to serve in that position of trust.”

