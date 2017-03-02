Ryan: Sessions Should Recuse Himself Only If He Is Focus of Russia Probe

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) addressed allegations Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian officials from a Washington Post story published late Wednesday night and said Sessions should only recuse himself if he becomes the focus of any of the investigations.

When asked if Sessions should recuse himself Ryan said, “I think he answered that question this morning, which is if he himself is the subject of an investigation, of course, he would. But if he’s not, I don’t see any purpose or reason to doing this. Let’s take a step back for a second here. Number one, we know that Russia tried to meddle in the election. Why do we know this? Because we in congress and the intelligence community did an investigation after the election which discovered Russia was trying to meddle in the election.”

“This is something we all well know,” he continued. “Here’s another thing. We have seen no evidence from any of these ongoing investigations that anybody in the Trump campaign or the Trump team was involved in any of this. We have been presented with no evidence that an American was colluding with the Russians to meddle in the elections.”

He added, “I think Democrats are lighting their hair on fire to get you to cover this story to keep repeating the same story. I think they’re trying to get this coverage going and there’s nothing new we’ve seen here. And we’ll make sure we leave no stone unturned and that’s why our intelligence committees are conducting the investigations.”

