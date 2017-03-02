Sessions: Convo With Russian Ambassador Got ‘Testy’ After He Claimed Russia Did Nothing Wrong In Ukraine

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During his press conference on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated that during his September meeting with Russia’s ambassador, the ambassador argued, “Russia had done nothing that was wrong in any area, and everybody else was wrong, with regard to the Ukraine. It got to be a little bit of a testy conversation at that point.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sessions said that during the meeting, “[W]e listened to the ambassador, and to what his concerns might be.”

He added of what was discussed, “Well, it was just normal things, such as, I started off by saying — I don’t remember a lot of it, but I do remember saying I had gone to Russia with a church group in 1991, and he said he was not a believer himself, but he was glad to have church people come there. indeed, I thought he was pretty much of an old style Soviet type ambassador. And so, we talked a little bit about terrorism as I recall. And somehow, the subject of the Ukraine came up. I had had the Ukrainian ambassador in my office the day before. And to listen to him, nothing that Russian — Russia had done nothing that was wrong in any area, and everybody else was wrong, with regard to the Ukraine. It got to be a little bit of a testy conversation at that point. It wrapped up. He said something about inviting me to have lunch. I did not accept that, and that never occurred.”

Sessions added that he didn’t recall “any specific political discussions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett