Sessions: ‘I Have Not Met With Any Russians at Any Time to Discuss Any Political Campaign’

In @NBCNews exclusive video AG Sessions says he will recuse himself from Russia investigation whenever appropriate: pic.twitter.com/wKajg9MUJj

In a clip that aired on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday from earlier in the day, Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied having met with Russian officials to discuss Donald Trump’s presidential campaign despite allegations that appeared a Washington Post story published late Wednesday night.

“I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” Sessions said. “And those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false, and I don’t have anything else to say about that.”

If necessary, Sessions vowed to recuse himself from any investigation.

“I have said whenever it is appropriate, I will recuse myself,” he added. “There’s no doubt about that.”

