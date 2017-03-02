Spicer: Sessions Should Not Recuse Himself Over ‘False Narrative for Political Purposes’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday in preview clips of an interview with “‘Fox & Friends,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not recuse himself over allegations that he met with Russian officials from a Washington Post story published late Wednesday night.

He added Democrats were “continuing to push a false narrative for political purposes.”

Spicer said, “I think Senator Sessions did his job. He was asked very pointedly if there had been any contact with the Trump campaign in the capacity of him being a surrogate. There was not. He was 100 percent straight with the committee. He did he acknowledge that he met in his capacity as a United States senator on the Armed Services committee with the ambassador on a couple occasions, one being after he had given a speech and someone approached him. As you have seen, senators like Ted Cruz have come out and said this is a perfectly normal course of business. I think this is Democrats continuing to push a false narrative for political purposes.”

He added, “There is nothing to recuse himself. He was 100 percent straight with the committee. And I think that people who are choosing to play partisan politics with this should be ashamed of themselves. ”

