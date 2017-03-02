Trump: ‘Total’ Confidence in Sessions, He Should Not Recuse Himself

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, after President Donald Trump delivered remarks from the USS Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, VA, he addressed allegations Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian officials as reported in a Washington Post story published late Wednesday night.

Trump said he had “total” confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions while touring the aircraft carrier.

When asked if Attorney General Sessions should recuse himself in the Russia investigations President Trump said, “I don’t think so at all.”

