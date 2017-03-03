Krauthammer: No Question Obama Left Behind ‘Landmines’ For Trump, ‘Revenge of the Losers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that there’s no question that President Obama “was intent on leaving behind landmines.” He added that “What this is is the revenge of the losers. These are people who wanted to make trouble for an administration of a guy who they thought wasn’t going to win and shouldn’t have won, and to see what happens, and that’s what I think is going on.”

Krauthammer said, “I don’t think there’s any question the president was intent — the former president, was intent on leaving behind landmines. And you’re right, the NSA stuff is curious. Normally, when NSA is listening in on a foreigner, they take great care to redact any American involved. The NSA’s not supposed to spy on Americans. Here, it was the reverse, and there was an obvious attempt, it was reported in the New York Times, to make sure this was spread as widely as possible, that it would become a problem for the Trump administration. I wouldn’t call it the deep state. … What this is is the revenge of the losers. These are people who wanted to make trouble for an administration of a guy who they thought wasn’t going to win and shouldn’t have won, and to see what happens, and that’s what I think is going on. To some extent, it’s happened in other administrations, but I think it’s more obvious, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it, because there are going to be a lot of investigations.”

