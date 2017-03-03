Pelosi: ‘There Couldn’t Be a Starker Difference’ Between Sessions’ Russian Contacts and Loretta Lynch’s Meeting with Bill Clinton

Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters that allegations Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian officials was “completely different” from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s secret meeting with Bill Clinton during the 2016 election.
“[T]here couldn’t be a starker difference,” Pelosi said. “Attorney General Lynch had a social encounter, serendipitous, some might say, that the former president of the United States came by to say hello and they discussed their grandchildren.”
“She did not have a major role in the Hillary Clinton campaign. This is a completely different thing. The reason we have been saying that the Attorney General Sessions should step aside and maybe should never have been confirmed is because he was a surrogate,” she continued.
Pelosi later called the two situations “completely different, day and night.”
(h/t Daily Caller)
