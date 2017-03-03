Pelosi: ‘There Couldn’t Be a Starker Difference’ Between Sessions’ Russian Contacts and Loretta Lynch’s Meeting with Bill Clinton

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters that allegations Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Russian officials was “completely different” from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s secret meeting with Bill Clinton during the 2016 election.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“[T]here couldn’t be a starker difference,” Pelosi said. “Attorney General Lynch had a social encounter, serendipitous, some might say, that the former president of the United States came by to say hello and they discussed their grandchildren.”

“She did not have a major role in the Hillary Clinton campaign. This is a completely different thing. The reason we have been saying that the Attorney General Sessions should step aside and maybe should never have been confirmed is because he was a surrogate,” she continued.

Pelosi later called the two situations “completely different, day and night.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo