Rand Paul: ‘There’s a Lot of ObamaCare Lite’ in House Obamacare Replacement Bill

Friday in an appearance on CNN, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the House GOP’s effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Paul questioned why House Republicans were keeping the bill “secret” and said that many of the components in Obamacare would remain if this health care bill were passed into law.

“When we heard it was secret, we wanted to see it even more because if something is secret, you do worry that people are hiding things,” Paul said. “What we think is being hidden from conservatives is that there’s a lot of Obamacare lite in their bill. There’s a new entitlement program that will increase at about 5 percent a year forever. There is also a Cadillac tax, or something similar to the Cadillac tax that was in ObamaCare. And there’s also an individual mandate, believe it or not. Instead of paying the mandate to the government, they’re going to tell you that you have to pay the mandate by law to an insurance company.”

