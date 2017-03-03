Watch: Mets Prospect Snags Flying Bat with One Hand

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Major League Baseball’s spring training is underway again, and New York Mets shortstop prospect Luis Guillorme is already making an impression on the big league club.

Thursday, Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria swung and lost the bat.

The bat flew towards the Mets dugout, and the players scrambled to get out of the way.

Guillorme, however, did not leave his spot and instead caught the bat as it flew by his head.

